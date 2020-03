March 16 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES FIRST PARTICIPANT DOSED IN NIH-LED PHASE 1 STUDY OF MRNA VACCINE (MRNA-1273) AGAINST NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MODERNA - PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL PHASE 2 STUDY UNDER ITS OWN IND TO BUILD ON DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1 STUDY OF VACCINE AGAINST NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MODERNA INC - MANUFACTURE OF MRNA-1273 MATERIAL FOR POTENTIAL PHASE 2 TRIAL, WHICH COULD BEGIN IN A FEW MONTHS, IS UNDERWAY