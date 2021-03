BRIEF-Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed In Phase 2/3 Study Of Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate In Pediatric Population

March 16 (Reuters) -

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES FIRST PARTICIPANTS DOSED IN PHASE 2/3 STUDY OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN PEDIATRIC POPULATION

* MODERNA - STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY & EFFECTIVENESS OF TWO DOSES OF MRNA-1273 IN PEDIATRIC PARTICIPANTS GIVEN 28 DAYS APART

* MODERNA - PHASE 2/3 MRNA-1273 STUDY EXPECTED TO ENROLL 6,750 HEALTHY PEDIATRIC PARTICIPANTS WITH AGES 6 MONTHS TO LESS THAN 12 YEARS IN U.S. & CANADA