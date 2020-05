BRIEF-Moderna Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data For Its mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus

May 18 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM PHASE 1 DATA FOR ITS MRNA VACCINE (MRNA-1273) AGAINST NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MODERNA INC - MRNA-1273 WAS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

* MODERNA INC - ANTICIPATED DOSE FOR PHASE 3 STUDY BETWEEN 25 ΜG AND 100 ΜG; EXPECTED TO START IN JULY

* MODERNA INC - MRNA-1273 PROVIDED FULL PROTECTION AGAINST VIRAL REPLICATION IN LUNGS IN A MOUSE CHALLENGE MODEL

* MODERNA INC - MRNA-1273 ELICITED NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODY TITER LEVELS IN ALL EIGHT INITIAL PARTICIPANTS ACROSS 25 ΜG AND 100 ΜG DOSE COHORTS

* MODERNA INC - TO DATE, MOST NOTABLE ADVERSE EVENTS WERE SEEN AT 250 ΜG DOSE LEVEL

* MODERNA INC - ALL ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN TRANSIENT AND SELF-RESOLVING

* MODERNA INC - NO GRADE 4 ADVERSE EVENTS OR SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED.

* MODERNA INC - MODERNA-LED PHASE 2 STUDY WILL BE AMENDED TO STUDY TWO DOSE LEVELS, 50 ΜG AND 100 ΜG

* MODERNA INC - NIAID-LED PHASE 1 STUDY IS BEING AMENDED TO INCLUDE A 50 ΜG DOSE LEVEL COHORT ACROSS EACH OF THREE AGE GROUPS.