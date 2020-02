Feb 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES PROGRESS IN PROPHYLACTIC VACCINES MODALITY WITH CMV VACCINE PHASE 2 STUDY DATA NOW EXPECTED IN THIRD QUARTER 2020 AND EXPANDS INVESTMENT IN THIS CORE MODALITY WITH THREE NEW DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATES

