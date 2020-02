BRIEF-Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Shares Of Common Stock

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* MODERNA INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* MODERNA INC - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND DRUG DISCOVERY IN EXISTING AND NEW THERAPEUTIC AREAS

* MODERNA INC - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF ITS MRNA TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM AND CREATION OF NEW MODALITIES