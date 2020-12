BRIEF-Moderna CEO Says Very Comfortable We're Gonna Get 500 Mln Doses in 2021: Nasdaq event

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA CEO SAYS MOST COUNTRIES WERE EXPECTING VACCINE DATA IN 2021, AND HAVE COME BACK TO ORDER DOSES AFTER OUR DATA WAS REPORTED: NASDAQ EVENT

* MODERNA CEO SAYS VERY COMFORTABLE WE’RE GONNA GET 500 MILLION DOSES IN 2021; 1 BILLION DOSES WILL NEED MORE RESOURCES.: NASDAQ EVENT

* MODERNA CEO SAYS WE THINK WE CAN MAINTAIN A PREMIUM PRICE OF $32 TO $37 FOR VACCINE DOSES AND FOR BIG VOL $25 PER DOSE: NASDAQ EVENT