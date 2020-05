May 20 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA CEO STÉPHANE BANCEL SAYS FDA HAS GIVEN THEIR TRIAL FOR COVID-19 VACCINE “A GREEN LIGHT TO GO INTO PHASE TWO” - FOX BUSINESS

* MODERNA CEO SAYS ASSUMING BEST CASE SCENARIO, COULD BE IN POSITION TO FILE TO FDA FOR COVID-19 VACCINE TOWARD END OF YEAR/EARLY NEXT YEAR - FOX BUSINESS