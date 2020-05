BRIEF-Moderna Chairman Afeyan Says Put Out Extent Vaccine Of Data Co Had Available - CNBC

May 20 (Reuters) -

* MODERNA CHAIRMAN NOUBAR AFEYAN SAYS DECISION TO RELEASE VACCINE DATA ON MONDAY WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND - CNBC INTERVIEW

* MODERNA CHAIRMAN NOUBAR AFEYAN SAYS PUT OUT THE EXTENT OF DATA CO HAD AVAILABLE - CNBC

* MODERNA CHAIRMAN AFEYAN SAYS “WE STAND BY WHAT WE SAY” - CNBC

* MODERNA CHAIRMAN AFEYAN SAYS NO MATTER HOW MANY VACCINES CO MAKES, CO WILL BE CONSTRAINED BY SUPPLY - CNBC

* MODERNA CHAIRMAN AFEYAN SAYS IN TERMS OF WHO GETS CO'S VACCINES IN WHAT ORDER, CO WOULD WORK WITH GOVTS AND AUTHORITIES FOR GUIDANCE - CNBC Source text : cnb.cx/3cQRZHM Further company coverage: