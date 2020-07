BRIEF-Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Study of its mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19

July 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 2 STUDY OF ITS MRNA VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19 (MRNA-1273)

* MODERNA INC - COHORTS OF YOUNGER ADULTS (N=300) AND OLDER ADULTS (N=300) IN PHASE 2 STUDY FULLY ENROLLED

* MODERNA INC - PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN JULY

* MODERNA INC - MANUFACTURE OF VACCINE REQUIRED TO START PHASE 3 STUDY COMPLETED

* MODERNA INC - MODERNA HAS FINALIZED PHASE 3 STUDY PROTOCOL BASED ON FEEDBACK FROM U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* MODERNA INC - RANDOMIZED, 1:1 PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE APPROXIMATELY 30,000 PARTICIPANTS AT 100 ΜG DOSE LEVEL IN U.S.

* MODERNA INC - REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE ABLE TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 500 MILLION DOSES PER YEAR

* MODERNA INC - REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE ABLE TO POSSIBLY DELIVER UP TO 1 BILLION DOSES PER YEAR, BEGINNING IN 2021

* MODERNA -PHASE 2 PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, DOSE-CONFIRMATION STUDY IS EVALUATING SAFETY &IMMUNOGENICITY OF TWO VACCINATIONS OF MRNA-1273 GIVEN 28 DAYS APART Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: