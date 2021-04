BRIEF-Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Production To Double At Contract Manufacturer Catalent - WSJ

April 6 (Reuters) -

* MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE PRODUCTION TO DOUBLE AT CONTRACT MANUFACTURER CATALENT - WSJ

* NEW DOSES OF VACCINE WILL BE READY FOR SHIPPING STARTING NEXT MONTH - WSJ

* CATALENT REACHED DEAL WITH MODERNA TO NEARLY DOUBLE VACCINE OUTPUT AT CATALENT’S BLOOMINGTON, IND., PLANT THIS MONTH TO ABOUT 400 VIALS A MINUTE- WSJ

* EXPANSION WILL HELP MODERNA REACH ITS GOAL OF SUPPLYING ADDITIONAL 100 MILLION DOSES TO US BY END OF MAY & ANOTHER 100 MILLION DOSES BY END OF JULY - WSJ

* CATALENT EXPECTS TO POTENTIALLY CHURN OUT ABOUT ONE BILLION DOSES OF MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2023 - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/31OkNNc Further company coverage: