BRIEF-Moderna Expects Its Covid-19 Vaccine To Be Protective Against Variants Of Coronavirus Recently Described In UK

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA INC - STATEMENT ON VARIANTS OF SARS-COV-2 VIRUS

* MODERNA -RANGE OF POTENTIAL NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES PROVIDE CONFIDENCE COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE EFFECTIVE AT INDUCING NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES AGAINST ANY STRAIN

* MODERNA - TESTED SERA FROM ANIMALS, HUMANS VACCINATED WITH CO’S COVID-19 VACCINE AGAINST NUMBER OF PRIOR VARIANTS OF VIRUS THAT EMERGED SINCE OUTBREAK

* MODERNA - EXPECTS VACCINE-INDUCED IMMUNITY CO’S COVID-19 VACCINE WOULD BE PROTECTIVE AGAINST VARIANTS OF SARS-COV-2 VIRUS RECENTLY DESCRIBED IN THE UK

* MODERNA - WILL BE PERFORMING ADDITIONAL TESTS OF CO'S COVID-19 VACCINE IN COMING WEEKS TO CONFIRM EXPECTATION AGAINST VARIANTS OF VIRUS DESCRIBED IN UK Source text: (bit.ly/3pi3kqi) Further company coverage: