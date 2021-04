BRIEF-Moderna Provides Clinical And Supply Updates On COVID-19 Vaccine Program

April 13 (Reuters) -

* MODERNA PROVIDES CLINICAL AND SUPPLY UPDATES ON COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM AHEAD OF 2ND ANNUAL VACCINES DAY

* MODERNA - AS OF APRIL 12, DELIVERED ABOUT 132 MILLION DOSES GLOBALLY, INCLUDING ABOUT 117 MILLION DOSES DELIVERED TO U.S. GOVERNMENT

* MODERNA - NEW PRE-CLINICAL DATA SHOWS VARIANT-SPECIFIC BOOSTER VACCINE CANDIDATES INCREASE NEUTRALIZING TITERS AGAINST SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS OF CONCERN

* MODERNA - UPDATED CASES FROM PHASE 3 STUDY SHOW STRONG EFFICACY, INCLUDING OVER 90% AGAINST CASES OF COVID-19, WITH ABOUT 6 MONTHS MEDIAN FOLLOW-UP POST DOSE 2

* MODERNA - UPDATED CASES FROM PHASE 3 STUDY SHOW STRONG EFFICACY, INCLUDING OVER 95% AGAINST SEVERE CASES OF COVID-19, WITH ABOUT 6 MONTHS MEDIAN FOLLOW-UP POST DOSE 2

* MODERNA - WILL MAKE AS MANY UPDATES TO COVID-19 VACCINE AS NECESSARY UNTIL PANDEMIC IS UNDER CONTROL

* MODERNA - AS OF APRIL 13, ALL PLACEBO PARTICIPANTS IN PHASE 3 COVE STUDY HAVE BEEN OFFERED COVID-19 VACCINE & 98% OF THOSE HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE

* MODERNA - PHASE 2/3 TEENCOVE STUDY OF MRNA-1273 AT 100 ΜCG DOSE LEVEL IN ADOLESCENTS AGES 12-17 IS FULLY ENROLLED WITH ABOUT 3,000 PARTICIPANTS IN U.S.

* MODERNA - EXPECTS TO ENROLL 6,750 HEALTHY PEDIATRIC PARTICIPANTS FOR PHASE 2/3 KIDCOVE STUDY OF MRNA-1273 IN PEDIATRIC POPULATION AGES 6 MONTHS-11 YEARS

* MODERNA - NEW PRECLINICAL DATA ON VARIANT-SPECIFIC BOOSTER VACCINE CANDIDATES WILL BE SUBMITTED FOR PEER-REVIEWED PUBLICATION

* MODERNA - ON TRACK TO DELIVER SECOND 100 MILLION DOSES TO U.S. GOVERNMENT BY END OF MAY FOLLOWED BY ANOTHER 100 MILLION ADDITIONAL DOSES BY END OF JULY

* MODERNA - AS OF APRIL 12, ABOUT 15 MILLION DOSES HAVE BEEN DELIVERED FROM MODERNA’S EX-U.S. SUPPLY CHAIN; EX-U.S. SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUES TO RAMP UP

* MODERNA - IN Q1, DELIVERED 88 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT AT AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF $15.40/DOSE, EXCLUDING REVENUE FROM $1 BILLION INITIAL U.S. GOVERNMENT PAYMENT

* MODERNA - IN Q1, DELIVERED 14 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE OUTSIDE U.S. AT AN AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF $22/DOSE TO $37/DOSE Source text for Eikon: