BRIEF-Moderna Provides Update On Impact Of COVID-19 On Business Operations

March 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND CLINICAL PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT

* MODERNA - DECIDED TO PAUSE NEW ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1 RARE DISEASE CLINICAL TRIALS AND AGE DE-ESCALATION TRIAL FOR PEDIATRIC RESPIRATORY VACCINE

* MODERNA - DECIDED TO SUSPEND NEW ENROLLMENT OF PARTICIPANTS IN ON-GOING HMPV/PIV3 STUDY

* MODERNA - DECIDED TO PAUSE NEW ENROLLMENT AND NEW SITE INITIATION FOR ITS RARE DISEASE CLINICAL TRIALS

* MODERNA - ENROLLMENT OF FURTHER SUBJECTS IN CO’S CHIKUNGUNYA VIRUS ANTIBODY TRIAL HAS BEEN PAUSED BY SITE DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* CO IS CONTINUING TO TREAT CURRENT PATIENTS AND ENROLL NEW PATIENTS IN COMPANY-SPONSORED ONCOLOGY STUDIES

* MODERNA - CERTAIN BUSINESS DISRUPTIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 LIKELY TO LEAD TO LOWER SPENDING IN 2020

* MODERNA - ACCELERATING WORK ON VACCINE CANDIDATE (MRNA-1273) AGAINST COVID-19 AND ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS FOR OUTSIDE FUNDING OF SUCH ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: