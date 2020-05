BRIEF-Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For Mrna Vaccine (Mrna-1273) Against Novel Coronavirus

May 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR MRNA VACCINE (MRNA-1273) AGAINST NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MODERNA INC - FINALIZING PROTOCOL FOR PHASE 3 STUDY OF MRNA-1273, EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN EARLY SUMMER OF 2020

* MODERNA INC - ACTIVELY PREPARING FOR PHASE 2, PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDIES TO CONTINUE LEARNING ABOUT POTENTIAL OF MRNA-1273 TO PROTECT AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* MODERNA INC - FDA COMPLETED REVIEW OF IND APPLICATION FOR MRNA-1273; PHASE 2 STUDY EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY