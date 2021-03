March 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA EXEC SAYS CO MAY HAVE PHASE 1 DATA ON A MULTIVALENT CORONAVIRUS VACCINE AGAINST WUHAN STRAIN AND SOUTH AFRICA VARIANT SOONER THAN MAY - BARCLAYS CONF

* MODERNA EXEC SAYS EXPECT TO HAVE DATA FROM STUDY TESTING THIRD BOOSTER SHOT OF MRNA-1273 CERTAINLY BY THE EARLY SUMMER - BARCLAYS CONF Further company coverage: