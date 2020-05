BRIEF-Moderna Says Phase 2 Study Of Its Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Expected To Begin Shortly

May 7 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $17.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FINALIZING PROTOCOL FOR PHASE 3 STUDY OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINE MRNA-1273, EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN EARLY SUMMER OF 2020

* GIVEN CURRENT STRATEGIC PRIORITIES, FABRY DISEASE PROGRAM (MRNA-3630) IS BEING DISCONTINUED

* DUE TO COVID-19, ENROLLMENT AND NEW SITE INITIATION PAUSED FOR METHYLMALONIC ACIDEMIA AND PROPIONIC ACIDEMIA CLINICAL TRIALS

* A 600 PARTICIPANT PHASE 2 STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY FOR ITS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE