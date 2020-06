BRIEF-Moderna Says Phase 3 Study Of Coronavirus Vaccine Expected To Begin In July

June 11 (Reuters) - MODERNA:

* MODERNA ADVANCES LATE-STAGE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS VACCINE (MRNA-1273) AGAINST COVID-19

* MODERNA - COMPLETED ENROLLMENT OF YOUNGER ADULTS IN PHASE 2 STUDY OF MRNA-1273 (N=300); COMPLETED ENROLLMENT OF SENTINEL GROUP OF OLDER ADULTS (N=50)

* MODERNA - PHASE 3 STUDY OF MRNA-1273 WITH 30,000 SUBJECTS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN JULY 2020 AT 100 ΜG DOSE LEVEL

* MODERNA - MANUFACTURING SCALE UP WITH LONZA ON TRACK TO SUPPLY 500 MILLION TO 1 BILLION 100 ΜG DOSES PER YEAR