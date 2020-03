March 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA - PROVIDED UPDATE REGARDING PARTICIPATION IN CREATION OF POTENTIAL VACCINE TO RESPOND TO CURRENT PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT OF CORONAVIRUS

* MODERNA INC - CONFIRMED U.S FDA HAS COMPLETED ITS REVIEW OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR MRNA-1273

* MODERNA - ON FEB 24, FIRST CLINICAL BATCH OF MRNA-1273 WAS SHIPPED TO AND RECEIVED BY NIH FOR USE IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL