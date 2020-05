May 18 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 17.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $76.00PER SHARE

* GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.34 BILLION

* ALSO GRANTED UNDERWRITERS A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 2.64 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT THE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE