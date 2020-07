July 15 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA SEES REGISTRATION FOR LATE-STAGE STUDY OF POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE BEGINNING ON JULY 21, WITH STUDY INITIATION ON JULY 27 - PRESENTATION

* MODERNA SAYS HOPES PARTICIPANTS IN PHASE 3 VACCINE TRIAL ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMMUNITIES AT HIGHEST RISK FOR COVID-19: PRESENTATION Further company coverage: