BRIEF-Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate is now the most advanced in Canada's regulatory process, no date yet for a decision - senior Health Canada official

Dec 9 (Reuters) -

* MODERNA’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE IS NOW THE MOST ADVANCED IN CANADA’S REGULATORY PROCESS, NO DATE YET FOR A DECISION - SENIOR HEALTH CANADA OFFICIAL

* CANADA’S AUTHORISATION OF PFIZER’S CORONAVIRUS VACCINE COVERS MULTIPLE LOTS, MULTIPLE PRODUCTION SITES - SENIOR HEALTH CANADA OFFICIAL

* SENIOR HEALTH CANADA OFFICIAL, ASKED ABOUT ADVERSE SIDE-EFFECTS TO PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE IN BRITAIN, SAYS WE KNOW WITH ALL VACCINES THERE IS A RISK OF AN ALLERGIC REACTION

* HEALTH CANADA IS LOOKING AT REPORTS OF ADVERSE REACTIONS TO PFIZER VACCINE IN BRITAIN TO SEE IF THERE ARE ANY IMPLICATIONS FOR CANADA - HEALTH CANADA OFFICIAL

* HEALTH CANADA IS ADVISING PEOPLE WHO HAVE PREVIOUSLY SHOWN ADVERSE REACTIONS TO ANY OF THE INGREDIENTS OF THE PFIZER VACCINE NOT TO BE INOCULATED NOW - HEALTH CANADA OFFICIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)