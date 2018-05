May 23 (Reuters) - Modine Manufacturing Co:

* MODINE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $566.6 MILLION

* SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT

* SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

* “ANTICIPATE THAT CONTINUED STRENGTH IN OUR END MARKETS WILL DRIVE FURTHER SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: