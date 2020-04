BRIEF-Moelis Australia Says Board Members Took Temporary 25% Cut In Fixed Compensation

April 3 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd:

* BOARD MEMBERS & JOINT CEOS TOOK TEMPORARY 25% REDUCTION IN THEIR FIXED COMPENSATION WITH EFFECT FROM APRIL

* MAJORITY OF STAFF AGREED TO ACCEPT SAME OR SMALLER TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN SALARY BASED ON SENIORITY

* CO’S RETAIL SHOPPING CENTRES ARE FACING VERY DIFFICULT TRADING CONDITIONS GIVEN IMPACT COVID-19

* REDCAPE HOTEL GROUP HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY GOVERNMENT MANDATED TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF AUSTRALIAN HOTELS