March 12 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co:

* MOELIS & COMPANY COMMENCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* MOELIS & CO - COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK TO BE SOLD BY CO

* MOELIS & CO - PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO REPURCHASE SAME NUMBER OF SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)