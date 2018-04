April 16 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* MOGO ANNOUNCES APPROVAL FOR LISTING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “MOGO”

* MOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY - CO’S COMMON SHARES EXPECTED TO COMMENCE TRADING ON NASDAQ AT OPENING OF TRADING ON APRIL 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)