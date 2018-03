March 6 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* MOGO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY 96% GROWTH IN SUBSCRIPTION AND FEE BASED REVENUE

* MOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY INC - TOTAL REVENUE IN Q4 2017 WAS $13.3 MILLION, UP BY 13% OVER Q4 2016

* MOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY INC - ADJUSTED NET LOSS FOR Q4 2017 WAS $4.1 MILLION