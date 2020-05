May 29 (Reuters) - Mogu Inc:

* MOGU ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER ADS WAS RMB1.30 (US$0.18)

* MOGU - OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 CAUSED DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF MERCHANDISE SOLD ON CO'S E-COMMERCE PLATFORMS DURING Q1 OF 2020