May 7 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc:

* MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL SENIOR NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ONLY IN DENOMINATIONS OF $2,000 AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF Source text : (bit.ly/2zmIAsA)