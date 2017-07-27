FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Mohawk Industries qtrly diluted earnings per share $3.48

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.72

* Mohawk Industries Inc - net sales for Q2 of 2017 were $2.5 billion, up 6% versus prior year's Q2

* Mohawk Industries Inc says "adjusted operating income increased to $381 million, up 7%, overcoming higher material and start-up costs and a reduction of IP income "

* Mohawk Industries Inc - "this year, we are increasing our internal investments to over $850 million"

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

