June 16 (Reuters) - Moiselle International Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION IN LOSS FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED FY LOSS MIGHT BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT HK$110 MILLION TO HK$150 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE OF FASHION APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES BUSINESS