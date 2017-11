Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moiselle International Holdings Ltd :

* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$15.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS HK$35.3 MLN‍​

* HY REVENUE HK$135.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$131.6 MILLION ‍​

* ‍ DIRECTORS HAVE DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK1 CENT PER SHARE​