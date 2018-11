Nov 1 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG:

* 9-MONTH CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS DECREASED BY CHF 30.4 MILLION TO CHF 110.8 MILLION

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, SEES TOTAL EXPENSES OF AROUND CHF 50 MILLION