Oct 31 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG:

* FY 2019 EXPENSE GUIDANCE SLIGHTLY REDUCED TO CHF 55-60 MILLION

* CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS UP BY CHF 13.3 MILLION OVER 9-MONTH TO CHF 112.3 MILLION AS OF SEPT 30, 2019 (JUNE 30, 2019: CHF 123.3 MILLION)

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FY 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY CHF 2 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2JziViK Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)