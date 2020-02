BRIEF-Molecular Partners FY Net Loss Narrows To CHF 36.8 Million

Feb 6 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG:

* STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WITH CHF 95.1 MILLION IN CASH (INCL. SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 37.2 MILLION AND NET LOSS OF CHF 36.8 MILLION IN 2019

* FY NET LOSS CHF 36.8 MILLION VERSUS CHF 37.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR THE FY 2020, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, THE COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL EXPENSES OF CHF 60-70 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUES CHF 20.4 MILLION VERSUS CHF 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FY 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY CHF 3 MILLION

* NO GUIDANCE CAN BE PROVIDED WITH REGARD TO NET CASH FLOW PROJECTIONS