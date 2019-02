Feb 7 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG:

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 37.4 MILLION AND NET LOSS OF CHF 37.0 MILLION IN 2018

* FY TOTAL REVENUES OF CHF 10.4 MILLION (2017: CHF 20.0 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS OF CHF 37.0 MILLION (2017: NET LOSS OF CHF 25.4 MILLION) Source text - bit.ly/2DXrqlu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)