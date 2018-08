BRIEF-Molecular Partners H1 Net Loss Narrows To CHF 11.7 Million

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG:

* H1 REVENUES OF CHF 9.4 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 6.0 MILLION)

* OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 12.7 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR (H1 2017: OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 16.7 MILLION)

* H1 NET FINANCING INCOME OF CHF 1.0 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF -2.7 MILLION)

* NET LOSS OF CHF 11.7 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018 (H1 2017: CHF 19.4 MILLION).

* SEES FY 2018 EXPENSES AT LOWER END OF CHF 50-60 MILLION RANGE INDICATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)