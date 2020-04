BRIEF-Molecular Partners Initiates Anti-Covid-19 Therapeutic Program Leveraging Multi-Target Binding Of Darpin(R) Proteins To Neutralize Sars-Cov-2 Virus

April 19 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MOLECULAR PARTNERS INITIATES ANTI-COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC PROGRAM LEVERAGING MULTI-TARGET BINDING OF DARPIN(R) PROTEINS TO NEUTRALIZE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG - HAS IDENTIFIED MULTIPLE POTENT MONOSPECIFIC DARPIN® PROTEINS WHICH NEUTRALIZE SAMPLES OF SARS-COV-2 VIRUS

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG - HAS ENGINEERED THESE PROTEINS INTO TRISPECIFIC ANTIVIRAL CANDIDATES THAT TARGET THREE PARTS OF VIRAL “SPIKE” PROTEIN

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS - PRELIM DATA INDICATE MULTISPECIFIC DARPIN MOLECULES SHOW SYNERGISTIC ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY, EXCEEDING ACTIVITY OF CONSTITUENT PARTS

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG - PROCEEDING WITH EXPEDITED PRECLINICAL TESTING TO SELECT A LEAD CANDIDATE