May 7 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG:

* CONTINUED PROGRESS ON ABICIPAR, SHARPENED FOCUS ON PIPELINE ACTIVITIES

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 12.2 MILLION AND NET LOSS OF CHF 13.3 MILLION

* IN 2020, MOLECULAR PARTNERS ANTICIPATES REGULATORY DECISIONS BY FDA AND EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) REGARDING MARKET LAUNCH OF ABICIPAR FOR PATIENTS WITH NAMD

* NO GUIDANCE CAN BE PROVIDED WITH REGARD TO NET CASH FLOW PROJECTIONS