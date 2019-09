Sept 9 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG:

* ALLERGAN AND MOLECULAR PARTNERS ANNOUNCE ACCEPTANCE OF U.S. FDA BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION AND VALIDATION OF EMA MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ABICIPAR PEGOL IN PATIENTS WITH NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG - FDA IS EXPECTED TO TAKE ACTION ON BLA MID-2020

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG - DECISION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION IS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: