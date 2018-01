Jan 5 (Reuters) - Molecular Templates Inc:

* MOLECULAR TEMPLATES PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND OUTLINES 2018 MILESTONES

* MOLECULAR TEMPLATES INC - ‍ EXPECTED TO FILE IND FOR HER2 AND/OR PD-L1 PROGRAMS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN Q4 2018​

* MOLECULAR TEMPLATES INC - EXPECTS TO FILE IND FOR HER2 AND/OR PD-L1 PROGRAMS IN Q4 2018