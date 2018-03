March 28 (Reuters) - Molecular Templates Inc:

* MOLECULAR TEMPLATES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $800,000 VERSUS $400,000

* ‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $58.9 MILLION​

* CO’S CURRENT CASH BALANCE IS EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO LATE 2019​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.26​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: