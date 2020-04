April 8 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN ANNOUNCES ACTIVE COMPOUND IN WP1122 REDUCES CORONAVIRUS REPLICATION IN VITRO BY 100%

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - INDEPENDENT RESEARCH SHOWS 2-DG ACTIVITY AGAINST VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19