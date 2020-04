April 2 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL POSITIVE SAFETY DATA IN EU AML TRIAL

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - ONE ADVERSE EVENT RELATED TO ANNAMYCIN HAS BEEN REPORTED IN PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION PORTION OF TRIAL

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - U.S. TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: