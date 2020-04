April 20 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH IMQUEST BIOSCIENCES TO EXPAND CORONAVIRUS TESTING

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH IMQUEST BIOSCIENCES TO EXPAND IN VITRO AND IN VIVO TESTING OF WP1122

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - TO GENERATE CRITICAL DATA OVER NEXT 4 TO 8 WEEKS THAT CO HOPE WILL SUPPORT AN IND SUBMISSION IN U.S. AND A CTA REQUEST IN EUROPE