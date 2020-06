BRIEF-Moleculin Announces Confirmatory In Vitro Analysis Of WP1122

June 16 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATORY IN VITRO ANALYSIS OF WP1122

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - ANNOUNCED THAT A REPEAT OF PREVIOUS IN VITRO TESTING HAS CORROBORATED ANTIVIRAL POTENTIAL OF WP1122

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - RESULTS OF REPEATED ROUND OF IN VITRO TESTING RECEIVED, CONFIRM WP1122 HAS AN ANTIVIRAL EFFECT ON HUMAN CORONAVIRUS 229E

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - EXPECTS TO FILE REQUEST FOR IND STATUS TO TEST WP1122 FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS DURING H2 2020