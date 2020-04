April 22 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN ANNOUNCES HEAD OF NIAID ANTIVIRAL DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER JOINS COVID-19 DRUG DEVELOPMENT TEAM

* MOLECULIN -RICHARD WHITLEY JOINS SCIENCE ADVISORY BOARD TO GUIDE DEVELOPMENT FOR WP1122 FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF COVID-19,OTHER VIRAL DISEASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: