BRIEF-Moleculin announces strategic collaboration to develop immune stimulation drug

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* Moleculin announces strategic collaboration to develop immune stimulation drug

* Moleculin Biotech - ‍entered into an agreement to collaborate with University of Bergen to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by moleculin’s pre-clinical drug WP1066​

* Moleculin biotech - ‍Moleculin anticipates clinical trial for drug to be ready to begin by end of this year​

* Moleculin Biotech - investigational new drug ‍application to study WP1066 ‍in patients with glioblastoma and melanoma has been on hold pending responses to requests from FDA​

* Moleculin Biotech - ‍anticipates clinical trial on WP1066 to begin by end of the year. If FDA allows the IND application to proceed based on responses provided​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: