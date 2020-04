April 28 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN APPROVED TO ACCELERATE EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL

* AUTHORIZED BY POLISH DEPARTMENT OF REGISTRATION OF MEDICINAL PRODUCTS TO ACCELERATE PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION PORTION OF ITS CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANNAMYCIN FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML)

* CEO SAYS WE BELIEVE WE CAN AND SHOULD MOVE MORE AGGRESSIVELY TO ESTABLISH MAXIMUM TOLERATED DOSE OF ANNAMYCIN