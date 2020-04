April 23 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - ON APRIL 23, CO RECEIVED LETTER FROM NASDAQ NOTIFYING COMPANY THAT IT HAD REGAINED COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING RULE

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - COMPANY IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH BID PRICE RULE AND NASDAQ CONSIDERS MATTER CLOSED