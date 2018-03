March 28 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - BELIEVES EXISTING CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, OTHER CASH, WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO Q1 2019